Brandon Thomas-Asante relishing chance of West Brom link up with Daryl Dike

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan’s squad are currently on a break and return to the training ground next week, before a warm-weather camp in Spain.

Striker Thomas-Asante helped the Baggies sign off for the four-week World Cup pause in style with a stunning bicycle kick in the victory over Stoke.

Another highlight from the victory, as Albion made it three wins and clean sheets from three in the Championship, was the return of Daryl Dike in the contest’s closing moments.

Thomas-Asante, the signing from Salford City, said of his team-mate’s long-awaited return from injury: “It did mean a lot.

“As much as I want to stay on the pitch, seeing him come on for me was amazing because he was so supportive for me when I first joined.

“Hopefully we will be able to share the pitch together sometimes. He is an amazing player and credit to his character and personality as well because he is so good around the place.

“It must be tough and injuries are so hard but all the fans love him and, now that he is back out there, I’m really excited for him.”

Thomas-Asante, 23, marked his first start under Corberan with the brilliant acrobatic effort, his third goal for the club and first in almost two months.