Aston Villa can win 'beautifully and ugly' says Emi Martinez

The goalkeeper rated their performance in the 3-1 win over Manchester United as the best since he joined from Arsenal more than two years ago.
It was followed by a much grittier display to earn a 2-1 victory at Brighton on Sunday.
Martinez said: “We had probably the best technical performance against United at home. Beautiful football. The best I’ve seen since I joined the club.
“Then going away and ending up defending with six defenders and four in front, it shows that we can do both.”
The win at the Amex was Villa’s first away from home this season and Martinez added: “When you can’t win, you start doubting yourself. But we’ve got a new manager, with new ideas.
“When you play in the Premier League away from home, you go to war. The last 20 minutes at Brighton, we went to war.”