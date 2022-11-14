West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante thrilled at Wayne Rooney bicycle kick comparison

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Thomas-Asante’s bicycle-kick, the second in Albion’s 2-0 win over Stoke on Saturday, drew comparisons with Rooney’s spectacular 2011 effort against Manchester City.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies signed off for the World Cup break in the best possible style by chalking up a third win and clean sheet on the spin to move out of the relegation zone.

Asked about comparisons, Thomas-Asante said: “I remember that. To be fair I was thinking about that one afterwards because his hit off his shin and mine hit off the end of my toe! Very similar.

“The boys were really happy and just supportive, not just today but since I’ve come here. Awesome.

“Hopefully I can repay them with more moments like that.”

Thomas-Asante joined Albion from League Two outfit Salford City, owned by the legendary Manchester United ‘Class of ‘92’, so admitted Rooney’s Red Devils heroics was never far from conversation.

“To be fair, yes (a hero growing up),” said the Albion striker. “I think he’s everyone’s hero, what he has done in his career is amazing.

“I’ve been around a lot of the United guys at Salford as well so he is in your eye-line (aware of what he has done).”

Thomas-Asante admitted he would have ‘taken a tap-in’ in his first start under Corberan.

“I’m really pleased it went in. I’m so grateful,” he admitted. “I’m just want to thank God, because the opportunity to play today wasn’t guaranteed, and for the way the ball set up nicely,

“So many things could have gone differently but these are the moments you just appreciate and hopefully we can have many more, personally and as a team.

“Somehow I tried to turn my neck to see if I could see it. When it hit the net, it was just a relief. I would probably have taken a tap-in as well. It’s been a while but I’m happy it went.