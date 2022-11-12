West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante working hard for his chance

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 10, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Thomas-Asante, 23, is yet to start in Corberan's first three games in charge of the club prior to the home clash against Stoke City today.

Instead, the summer signing, who arrived at The Hawthorns from League Two outfit Salford City shortly before the deadline, has been turned to as an impact substitute from the bench.

Thomas-Asante played just five and seven minutes in Corberan's first two fixtures, against Sheffield United and Blackpool, but appeared for the best part of half hour against at last time out. The striker's impact has been felt, however, in each of the last two 1-0 victories, where he has played a role in the winning goals.

"He was playing enough minutes before I arrived in the club. He was in the first eleven as a striker in previous games," Corberan said when asked his views on Thomas-Asante.

"He's one player that you can only be happy and pleased with because he's a very hard-working player with a very positive mentality.

"Like you said, I agree that even if he didn't play many minutes in previous games – but in the last match he played more minutes from the bench – every time he is on the pitch he helps his team to feel he is there helping and trying to help the team."

Thomas-Asante burst on to the scene on his Baggies debut at the beginning of September, where he netted a dramatic late equaliser from the bench against Burnley at The Hawthorns.

He followed that up with a second goal in two appearances netting from the penalty spot in the forgettable 3-2 defeat to Blues.

The striker's hard running and energetic demeanour made him an immediate hit with the Albion fans. He has vied with Karlan Grant to lead the frontline, with Daryl Dike out injured and Kenneth Zohore well out of favour.