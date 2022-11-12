Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins aiming to end on a high

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) and Manchester United's Victor Lindelof battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Unai Emery’s men head to the south coast for their final match before Christmas looking for a first Premier League away win of the season.

Villa have taken just two points from their first seven matches on the road but are unbeaten in three visits to the Amex Stadium, with Watkins netting in a 2-0 win there back in February.

The striker said: “We have a long wait until the next game. The main goal is to go there and win and have a good away day, like we did there last year.”

Watkins bagged his third goal of the campaign in Thursday’s 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United.