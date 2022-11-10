Notification Settings

England World Cup squad: Jude Bellingham and Conor Coady selected

Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham and on-loan Wolves defender Conor Coady have been selected for England's World Cup squad in Qatar.

England s Conor Coady and Declan Rice (left) during a training session at St George's Park,
19-year-old Bellingham is making a huge name for himself at Borussia Dortmund following his £25m transfer from Birmingham City.

The midfielder is an expected starter in Gareth Southgate's team for their opening group game with Iran on November 21.

Conor Coady, who is currently on loan at Everton with a permanent move expected at the end of the season, has also been named.

Coady broke into the squad following impressive performances for Wolves, but moved to Merseyside in search of regular first team football after losing his place to Nathan Collins and Max Kilman.

Meanwhile former West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher is also on the plane after a string of excellent displays for Graham Potter's new-look Chelsea.

Final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

