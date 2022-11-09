Aston Villa boss Unai Emery plays down links to Villareal players

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery celebrates their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emery has been linked with moves for several of his former players since moving to the Midlands, including wingers Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson.

But the Spaniard insists he is more interested with recreating the structure which helped take Villareal become Europa League winners than targeting member of his former club.

He told Marca: "My objective is not to bring players from Villarreal, it is to bring the concept that we generated at Villarreal.

“From there, if a player fits us and we can do it, we would take the step."

Emery is set to be backed in the January window with recruiting a winger high in Villa’s agenda.

In the meantime, the boss is focused on improving those players already at his disposal.

He added: "There are players here who are underperforming. I want to give them the opportunity to help them improve and improve their performance.

"But we have to be professionals and see if we are right in the changes we must make. You have to be very demanding in the changes.