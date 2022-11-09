Assembly eager to recruit new West Brom fans

The Hawthorns

The Assembly originally launched in January 2015, with the club’s hierarchy meeting with supporters to discuss a range of matters.

In the past topics of discussion have ranged from the governance of the club and footballing matters, to designing the current Albion home kit.

And now the group is looking to increase and diversify its membership – to ensure the group is reflective of the current fan base and the local community.

In a statement, the club said: “The Albion Assembly is open to all and is already well represented in many areas, but a recent survey of the current membership identified a need for greater diversity.

“Can you commit to attending quarterly meetings to discuss with passion and purpose all things Albion?

“If the answer is yes, then we would love to hear from you.

“Please complete our online application form, here. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, November 22 at 5pm.