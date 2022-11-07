Kyle Bartley amazed by Carlos Corberan tactical nous

Kyle Bartley. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan made it two wins on the spin, a first for the club this season, with a fine 1-0 success at QPR on Saturday – where defender Bartley was the unlikely goal hero as his personal renaissance continued.

The Spanish head coach has made a big impact on the Baggies squad and has swiftly turned the side into a well-drilled outfit capable of keeping clean sheets and putting together positive results.

And it is the former Huddersfield boss’s tactical acumen that has opened the eyes of Bartley most, the defender revealed.

“He’s got a real appetite for football, his tactical knowledge is absolute different class, it’s something like I’ve never seen in my career,” said the experienced Bartley.

“Him and his staff have been absolutely fantastic since they’ve come in.

“As a collective we’re all really looking forward to the break, he can put his ideas across to us on the training pitch, I think you’ll see a real outfit when the World Cup finishes and we get back out there.”

Asked on the impact the new boss has had, the match-winner added: “I think it’s just a real togetherness he’s tried to instil in us from the first day he came.

“He recognised the situation we was in and the only way we’re going to get out of it is if we stick together.