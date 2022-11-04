West Brom's Okay Yokuslu 'readjusting' to life as midfielder

Okay Yokuslu celebrates the 1-0 win with the West Bromwich Albion Fans after the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The defensive midfielder struck late in Tuesday’s priceless 1-0 victory over Blackpool to earn new head coach Corberan a first win as boss and secure the Baggies just a third league win of the season.

Yokuslu, 28, signed a permanent deal at The Hawthorns during the summer to return to the club he shone on loan during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. He has featured in fits and starts so far this term while on the comeback trail to full fitness following a minimal pre-season after he was released by Celta Viga in Spain.

The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at Celta’s La Liga rivals Getafe, where Spaniard Corberan revealed an unfamiliar back three role meant a change in dynamic as far as his playing style.

“The quality and potential of him is too high,” Corberan said of Tuesday’s match-winner. “I think the fact that in the last year he was playing in Getafe in Spain as a centre back of a three changed a little bit his habits because it’s different to be a centre-back of a three when you don’t have to receive the ball with your back (to goal).

“Usually the goal is in front of you, and you don’t need to make exclusive runs to receive. If he plays as a midfielder then the moments are totally different. He’s a player with more mobility, more impressiveness and with more intention to make passes – and I don’t remember him losing the ball.”

Yokuslu was a headline summer recruit at The Hawthorns, where he penned a three-year contract having arrived as a free transfer.

But, alongside several team-mates, he found form hard to come by early on this season as the Baggies slumped at the wrong end of the Championship under Steve Bruce.