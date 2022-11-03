Aston Villa boss Unai Emery brings in eight new staff

Unai Emery

The Spaniard took charge of training for the first time yesterday, though several members of his coaching staff were not involved as they continue to await work permits.

Villa are confident those formalities will be completed in the next 24 hours with attentions focused on Sunday’s visit of Manchester United.

Though the exact make-up of Emery’s coaching team has not been confirmed, it is expected to include long-time assistant Pablo Villanueva and goalkeeper coach Javi Garcia.