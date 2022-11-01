Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez pays tribute to departing Neil Cutler

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Emi Martinez paid tribute to Neil Cutler after it was confirmed the goalkeeping coach is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa.

Neil Cutler
Neil Cutler

Emery, who officially starts work as the club’s head coach today, is bringing long-time goalkeeper coach Javi Garcia as part of his backroom team.

Set pieces coach Austin MacPhee is staying on though Aaron Danks, who took charge of Villa’s last two matches after Steven Gerrard’s sacking, is leaving his role as first-team coach. The 42-year-old is considering the offer of a post in the club’s academy.

Cutler joined Villa four years ago as part of Dean Smith’s staff, following a brief stint at Albion. He worked closely with No.1 Martinez who posted on social media: “I can’t thank you enough for the way you helped me since day one.

“Not just a gk coach to me you became my friend, unfortunately football isn’t fair sometimes. Best English coach by miles.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News