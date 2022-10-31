Aston Villa lacked fight says Tyrone Mings

Newcastle United's Joelinton (centre) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The visitors, trailing to Callum Wilson’s first-half penalty, conceded three goals in 12 second-half minutes as they collapsed at St James’s Park.

Defender Mings said: “Coming into the second half we knew we had to be hard to beat and break down. We weren’t and thoroughly deserved what we got.

“We had to do the hard bits and the hard yards, win second balls and fight for everything. You can’t concede so many goals in a quick spell like that. It is basics.

“You come away from home you have to be hard to break down, hard to beat. You have to fight and do all the ugly things.