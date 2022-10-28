Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carlos Corberan has no doubts on West Brom squad commitment

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

New Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has no doubts over the commitment over the squad he has inherited as he plots a recipe for success.

Carlos Corberan leads training in his first week as Albion head coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Carlos Corberan leads training in his first week as Albion head coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard, appointed this week, begins his tenure against Sheffield United on Saturday with Albion 23rd in the Championship.

In his official unveiling to the press, the ex-Huddersfield boss admitted the players are fully on board and organisation is a key priority.

“We have been working two days, tomorrow will be the third one and we will play the game,” Corberan said.

“But there are things that are even more important that the technical things, that is the passion and the reason who we play (for).

“Of course this is important to us from the first moment. We need to know our responsibility within the football pitch, our responsibility with our fans, our commitment to the club.

“It is something very important to us from the beginning.

“I have no doubt my group of players have this commitment. That is why it is important to organise the commitment to make it work.

“If you want to do something and have a lot of passion – but football is collective, if you don’t co-ordinate this energy with your team-mate then things are not going to work.

“So for me, nowadays, we have to start to work together with our energy and hard work on the pitch with a level of organisation.

“If you are not organised then you don’t win football games, less even here in England.

“For me it’s a key moment to start with the basics, in the belief of what we want to represent and the level of our organisation we need to have to achieve positive results.”

Corberan added: “I want to have all of our players ready to compete.

“Because the more players we have ready the more we competitive we want to be.

“When you have all of them you can only select a few of them for the games and the squad, we have enough players to have a very competitive first 11 team.”

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News