Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara given World Cup hope

Football

Villa’s Boubacar Kamara could go to the World Cup with France – with his recovery from injury ahead of schedule.

The Villa summer signing has been out since he suffered knee ligament damage in September – and was set to be ruled out of the Qatar World Cup – however reports have emerged suggesting the 22-year-old may even be fit to return for his club before the World Cup.

The midfielder, who arrived at Villa Park as a free agent in the summer, has three caps for his country and with France suffering midfield problems heading into the World Cup it is likely Kamara will be included if fit.

To aid his rehabilitation, the midfielder spent time at the Fifa medical centre in Dubai – and it looks to be aiding his recovery.

He has since returned to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground and last week began running and working with the ball – and potentially could join new boss Unai Emery’s squad next week.

