Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara could be fit for World Cup

Boubacar Kamara

The Villa summer signing has been out since he suffered knee ligament damage in September - and was set to be ruled out of the Qatar World Cup - however reports have emerged suggesting the 22-year-old may even be fit to return for his club before the World Cup.

The midfielder, who arrived at Villa Park as a free agent in the summer, has three caps for his country and with France suffering midfield problems heading into the World Cup - it is likely Kamara will be included if fit.

To aid his rehabilitation, the midfielder as spent time at the FIFA medical centre in Dubai - and it looks to be aiding his recovery.