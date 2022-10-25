West Brom hope to finally complete Carlos Corberan deal

Carlos Corberan

It is understood the Spaniard emerged as the Baggies’ top target and contract talks including finer details have been ongoing.

Corberan, 39, is keen on a move to the West Midlands and the former Huddersfield manager is said to appreciate the size of the club he is set to join.

It has been reported Albion held two interviews with Corberan, Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant at Leeds, who has been out of work since since being axed by Olympiacos in Greece last month.

It is thought an announcement is nearing and a move that suits all parties is for the new boss to arrive at the club with sufficient training time ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Sheffield United.

It is more than two weeks since Albion sacked Steve Bruce and caretaker Richard Beale has overseen the subsequent three games, taking one win, but the club have slid to second-bottom in the Championship relegation zone.

The club were, towards the end of last week, hopeful of appointing prior to the trip to Millwall on Saturday, but negotiations remained in place.

Corberan enjoyed impressive success at Huddersfield in taking the Terriers to the Championship play-off final, which they lost to Nottingham Forest.