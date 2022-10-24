Wolves and Aston Villa festive fixtures chosen for live TV coverage

1389142816

Villa had originally been scheduled to host their West Midlands rivals on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2, but the match has been pushed back 48 hours to the Wednesday night (kick-off 8pm) in order to allow players more time for recovery when the season resumes after the World Cup.

The first round of fixtures is on Boxing Day with Wolves visiting Everton at 3pm and Villa hosting Liverpool at 5.30pm. Both matches will be broadcast live by Amazon.

Wolves’ New Year’s Eve match with Manchester United at Molineux will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm after being selected for live broadcast by BT Sport.

Villa’s trip to Tottenham has been moved back to New Year’s Day for broadcast by Sky Sports, kicking-off at 2pm.