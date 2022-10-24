Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as new boss

Unai Emery

Gerrard was given the boot at Villa Park just hours after they were beaten at Fulham on Thursday evening.

And the club have moved swiftly to appoint his replacement - with former Arsenal boss Emery joining the club from Villerreal, the club which he joined after his dismissal from the Gunners.

Emery, who has managed almost 900 games across spells with clubs like Sevilla, PSG and Arsenal, has won success in Europe, most recently the Europa League in 2021.

He also guided the Spanish side to the last four of the Champions League - and has won silverware in his time at Sevilla and PSG.

Villa announced the appointment on Monday evening - and have confirmed Emery will take over on November 1 when formalities with his work permit are completed.