Aston Villa Women out to chew up Toffees

Fourth-placed Villa face an Everton side level on points with them, one place behind. Villa succumbed to their first loss of the season last Saturday losing 2-1 to West Ham at the Bescot Stadium.

In the Women’s Championship, seventh placed Birmingham City welcome Durham on Sunday at midday. The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on Monday and play a Durham side a place below them in the table.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, table-toppers Wolves will look to make it three wins in a row when they visit Derby on Sunday.

Also in the league, Albion travel to face Burnley. They sit in eighth after a five-game winless streak.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers travel to Coundon Court Ladies on Sunday.

Harriers beat Worcester City 1-0 last Sunday through a Macy Fox goal.

Women’s Premier League Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge handed out a 10-1 thrashing to Long Eaton United last weekend.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, sixth-placed Darlaston Town host Coventry City on Sunday whilst second-placed Walsall host City of Stoke.

Walsall lost to Wyrley 2-0 midweek in the Challenge Cup after the Saddler’s game with Walsall Wood last weekend was postponed.

Bottom-of-the-league Wyrley will look for their first league win after cup success when they visit high flying third placed Shifnal Town.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Lichfield City Reserves travel to Port Vale on Sunday after beating Abbey Hulton 12-1 away from home in the Women’s Challenge Cup last weekend.

Fourth-placed Walsall Wood women will look for their third win of the season when they host one from bottom Tamworth on Sunday. Wood lost 3-2 to Stoke City away from home midweek in their Challenge Cup game.

In the West Midlands League Division One South sixth-placed Sedgley & Gornal United visit Long Itchington. The sides met last weekend in the same circumstances with goals from Amy Botfish, Shannon Hayes and Kimberley Smith seeing Sedgley & Gornal United to a 3-0 Challenge Cup win.