Aston Villa keen on Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022..

Villa's hierarchy are working to appoint a successor to Steven Gerrard - who was sacked on Thursday night after an underwhelming 11 month tenure at the club.

And Amorim, 37, who was also heavily linked with the job at Wolves earlier this month, is reportedly one of the current top targets.

He is regarded as a coach in Europe - and took Sporting to their first league title in almost 20 years in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, despite odds placing Mauricio Pochettino at the top of the list of targets - he is not open to replacing Gerrard at Villa Park - and is waiting for the chance to manage at a higher level.

Thomas Tuchel is another who was linked with the job prior to Gerrard's sacking - but like Pochettino he took isn't keen on a move to the West Midlands.