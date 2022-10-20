Notification Settings

Former Chelsea coach Jody Morris emerges as West Brom contender

By Jonny Drury

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has become a contender for the West Brom job.

Jody Morris

Morris, 43, is currently second favourite with the bookmakers at 5/2 behind Carlos Corberan to land the Baggies job - after emerging as a shock contender.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who began his coaching career in the Blues' academy, is understood to have also been in for the Cardiff City job with the club admirers of the coach.

So far, his coaching career has seen him serve as assistant boss under Frank Lampard at Derby County.

And Lampard then took his former Chelsea team mate with him to Stamford Bridge.

Since Lampard was relieved of his duties Morris has then been out of work - but has been keen to get back into coaching.

He is now third favourite ahead of Liam Rosenior - another former Derby coach who has now moved into 4/1 with some bookmakers and would fit what Albion are reported to be looking for - a young and up and coming coach.

Gary Rowatt is still high on the list along with Sean Dyche, Plymouth's Steven Schumacher and Wigan manager Leam Richardson.

Albion are set to make a decision in the coming days on their new head coach - but it remains to be seen whether they are in place for Saturday's trip to Millwall.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

