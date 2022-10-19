Under fire Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard calls for aggression

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard reacts following the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Gerrard, in desperate need of a win to ease pressure on his position, is convinced his team will return from Craven Cottage with a victory if they replicate the performance from the first hour of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Villa’s best two showings of the season have come in matches against teams from the Premier League’s ‘big six’ and Gerrard said: “Mentality-wise, I think the players approach those games with a little bit of fear in a positive way, where they think we have to take ourselves to a certain level intensity-wise.