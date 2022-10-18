Reyes Cleary’s West Brom focus impresses Richard Beale

Reyes Cleary (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Beale, the Baggies’ under-21s boss, felt Cleary’s despondency at not finding the net in the win at Reading highlights the hotshot’s ambition.

The 18-year-old is once more pushing to make an impression on Albion’s first team and could make his home league bow against Bristol City at The Hawthorns tonight.

Interim boss Beale toyed with the idea of involving Cleary in Championship action and was convinced by his attitude in training. The academy product and £15million signing Karlan Grant were introduced together for the final 25 minutes in Berkshire.

“Reyes did great all week and we ummed and ahhed about starting him – I know everyone was after the answer to that question!” Beale said of Cleary, who signed a first professional deal in the summer.

“He came on for a good amount of time, he didn’t get a goal and he’s the most focused forward ever. He’ll be a little bit disappointed that he didn’t get a goal despite never really getting a clear chance.

“But he worked really hard and, again, as long as he keeps his feet on the floor – which he’s showing every sign he’s going to as he listens really well – (he has the chance) of having a good career.”

Cleary was not involved during Albion under-21s PL Cup action at Middlesbrough last night, as was Beale due to his role in caretaker charge of the first team.

Saturday’s victory made it back-to-back clean sheets for 20th-Albion, with Beale particularly pleased with how the side improved offensively with and without the ball.

The Baggies interim continued: “I was at the Luton game and everyone involved did a really good job to keep a clean sheet, it was a solid performance.

“We just felt, building from that, could we get forward a little bit more, play more forward passes, make more forward runs and press a little bit higher.