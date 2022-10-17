Reading 0 West Brom 2 - Player Ratings

West Brom action (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Has very much made the No.1 shirt his own. Largely untested until late on, then made several key saves, some very good.

Vital 9

Dara O’Shea

Part of a fine day for the club’s academy. Marshalled the back three expertly. Some great clearances. Well played.

Solid 8

Martin Kelly

What more can be said? A third 90 minutes in 10 days after barely playing for two years-plus. Looks up to speed and in stride.

Brilliant 8

Erik Pieters

Ditto to Kelly. Pieters has scarcely put a foot wrong since checking in and looks at home on the left of the back three. Rock solid.

Assured 8

Matty Phillips

Back-to-back starts at right wing-back and looks to be thriving once again. A first goal in over a year was a fine take and finish.

Thriving 9

Jake Livermore

The skipper is flourishing at the moment. Had a superb month of form. His tireless midfield play is infectious and inspires his team-mates.

Infectious 8

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

What a day. Surely one he will never forget? A brilliant pass for the opener and stunner for the second. All-round game excellent.

Match-winner 9

Conor Townsend

Showed a real and welcome willingness to get forward. Good in both directions for his side. A step forward.

Willing 8

Jed Wallace

A big part of the win. Some delightful deliveries from the right, a couple off but as ever ran himself into ground.

Quality 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Unlucky with an early effort, might have done better. But his overall game was once more most encouraging. Energy.

Energetic 8

Grady Diangana

Continued to be a real livewire. A big threat, tying defenders in knots at times. Should have taken second-half chance.

Threat 8

Substitutes