Reading 0 West Brom 2 - Player Ratings

Alex Palmer
Has very much made the No.1 shirt his own. Largely untested until late on, then made several key saves, some very good.
Vital 9
Dara O’Shea
Part of a fine day for the club’s academy. Marshalled the back three expertly. Some great clearances. Well played.
Solid 8
Martin Kelly
What more can be said? A third 90 minutes in 10 days after barely playing for two years-plus. Looks up to speed and in stride.
Brilliant 8
Erik Pieters
Ditto to Kelly. Pieters has scarcely put a foot wrong since checking in and looks at home on the left of the back three. Rock solid.
Assured 8
Matty Phillips
Back-to-back starts at right wing-back and looks to be thriving once again. A first goal in over a year was a fine take and finish.
Thriving 9
Jake Livermore
The skipper is flourishing at the moment. Had a superb month of form. His tireless midfield play is infectious and inspires his team-mates.
Infectious 8
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
What a day. Surely one he will never forget? A brilliant pass for the opener and stunner for the second. All-round game excellent.
Match-winner 9
Conor Townsend
Showed a real and welcome willingness to get forward. Good in both directions for his side. A step forward.
Willing 8
Jed Wallace
A big part of the win. Some delightful deliveries from the right, a couple off but as ever ran himself into ground.
Quality 8
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Unlucky with an early effort, might have done better. But his overall game was once more most encouraging. Energy.
Energetic 8
Grady Diangana
Continued to be a real livewire. A big threat, tying defenders in knots at times. Should have taken second-half chance.
Threat 8
Substitutes
Karlan Grant 6 (for Thomas-Asante, 65); Reyes Cleary 6 (for Diangana, 65); Okay Yokuslu (for Wallace, 79); Jayson Molumby (for Livermore, 79). Subs not used: Button, Furlong, Swift.