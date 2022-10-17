Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 2 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Mount struck the free-kick well but the ball ended up in the middle of the goal. Should be doing much better.
Fooled 5
Matty Cash
Got forward at every opportunity and linked well with Bailey. Better delivery into the box than in previous games.
Lively 7
Ezri Konsa
Continues to look more like his old self after a difficult end to last season and tough start to this. Looks good when he keeps it simple.
Assured 7
Tyrone Mings
Deserves a bit of credit for recovering after starting the match in such horrendous fashion. But then gave away the free-kick for the second.
Error 5
Ashley Young
Another strong performance from the veteran, who drove Villa forward at every opportunity. Plays with the energy of a player 10 years younger.
Driven 7
Jacob Ramsey
Very good in an opening half which was probably his best showing of the season. Denied by a brilliant Kepa save, low to the keeper’s right.
Busy 7
Douglas Luiz
A tidy enough performance from the Brazilian. Sent an early volley at Kepa and caused problems with his set-piece delivery.
Tidy 6
John McGinn
Another player who looked improved on recent performance. Found himself in far more advanced positions. Twice denied by Kepa.
Strong 6
Leon Bailey
The winger’s best performance since his substitute cameo against Everton. Should have scored when he headed against the bar.
Impressive 7
Danny Ings
Twice denied by Kepa including the best save of the lot from a header at point-blank range. Looked bright in the opening half but faded.
Denied 6
Ollie Watkins
Caused Chelsea endless problems with his running but his lack of finesse in the box is an ongoing problem. Another who saw chances go begging.
Workrate 6
substitutes
Emi Buendia 5 (for Bailey, 65), Philippe Coutinho (for McGinn, 73), Leander Dendoncker (for Ramsey, 78) Subs not used: Chambers, Bednarek, Nakamba, Sanson, Bogarde, Olsen (gk).