West Brom duo set for return to hand new manager key boost

Albion striker Daryl Dike is finally nearing a return after a thigh injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies duo are nearing a return to training and set to be back involved in just a couple of weeks following lengthy stints on the sidelines.

United States international frontman Dike, 22, the club’s big-money January signing, has made just three appearances for Albion – once as a starter – and just 12 minutes as a late substitute on the opening weekend at Middlesbrough under sacked boss Steve Bruce, prior to his thigh tear.

“All I know is he’s still injured and a couple of weeks away,” Beale said on Dike’s recovery.

“He’s working really, really hard to get fit, he’s a great guy and has been missed by the previous regime I know.

“He’s a good player and I know a fit Daryl Dike brings a lot to the squad.

“He’s a couple of weeks away from training, once he starts back it’ll be really, really positive.”

Ajayi’s ankle setback came as a significant blow for Bruce early into the season.

The Nigerian defender limped off in the 1-1 draw at Wigan in late August and required surgery. He is also closing in on a return to bolster a Baggies backline that has managed just two league clean sheets in 13 prior to the trip to Reading.