Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must be brave

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Steven Gerrard wants Villa’s players to take more risks in attack as they look to kick-start their season against Chelsea.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss has urged his team to be braver in possession after a return of just seven goals in their first nine Premier League matches.

Gerrard’s tactical approach has been criticised in some quarters as too restrictive but the boss, who is considering changes to the starting XI for Sunday’s match against Graham Potter’s team, insists players are given freedom to express themselves.

He said: “We are asking the players to be more courageous, to be braver. We are giving them more freedom.

“We don’t want to shoehorn them into one position. We want that movement to cause problems. I want the players to step forward and write headlines in a positive way.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News