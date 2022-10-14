Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must be brave

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss has urged his team to be braver in possession after a return of just seven goals in their first nine Premier League matches.

Gerrard’s tactical approach has been criticised in some quarters as too restrictive but the boss, who is considering changes to the starting XI for Sunday’s match against Graham Potter’s team, insists players are given freedom to express themselves.

He said: “We are asking the players to be more courageous, to be braver. We are giving them more freedom.