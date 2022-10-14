Douglas Luiz signs new Aston Villa deal

The Brazil international was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but has committed his future to the club.
Luiz was the subject of three rejected deadline day bids from Arsenal, the last worth around £25million. A regular in Villa’s team since joining for £15m from Manchester City in 2019, he has appeared in all but one of the club’s nine Premier League matches this season.
Talks over a new deal resumed in recent weeks, after the club and player had previously failed to reach a breakthrough in the summer.
Luiz said: “I love this club. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League. I’m so happy because I’m staying here and my choice is here.”