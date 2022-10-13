West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary profiting thanks to regime

Reyes Cleary made the second of his two senior starts this season in the EFL Cup at Derby, which the Baggies lost. He has been in sensational form for the under-21s this term. Pic:Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Frontman Cleary, 18, is currently the jewel in the crown of the club’s academy and penned a first professional deal over the summer following links with several top European clubs.

After a brilliant campaign in front of goal for the club’s junior sides last season, where he scored 35 goals across varying levels, Cleary has started this season like a house on fire with 10 goals in eight games, including Monday’s hat-trick against Middlesbrough under-21s in a 5-2 rout.

Beale is in caretaker charge of the first team following Steve Bruce’s sacking on Monday. Cleary has trained with Albion’s senior ranks and made his full first-team bow in the EFL Cup this season. Bruce only recently highlighted how the teen had impressed behind the scenes – and Beale adds the plan has been working on other elements of his game.

“We have really worked on Reyes with his fitness,” Beale said. “He’s worked really hard to get himself fitter and in better shape, and he’s reaping the rewards of that now.

“He’s also working really hard, we’ve done a lot of work with him on getting back in and defending, as well as being just a centre forward or a wide player.

“I keep saying to him I think that’s the reason I think he’s scoring so many more goals this season, long may that continue for him.

“He’s a really, really good finisher and he’s got bags of pace. They’re not two bad attributes to have for a player in his position.”

Cleary operated on the left of Albion’s front three in the Keys Park demolition of Boro this week. His ability to take up the right positions, power and pace to deceive defenders and finishing prowess were all on display once more.

It remains to be seen whether Beale will opt to include the exciting youngster amid his squad for Saturday’s Championship trip to Reading.