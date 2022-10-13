West Brom linked Leam Richardson ‘focused on Wigan job’

Leam Richardson

The Latics chief, 43, fits the profile Albion are believed to be looking at having caught the eye by guiding Wigan back to the Championship and with results since.

Former full-back Richardson was chiefly assistant manager to Paul Cook in years gone by, before taking on the DW Stadium hotseat in late 2020. He is adored for his work at the club and even has a stand named in his honour.

The Baggies are understood to be prioritising a manager who can build from the bottom at The Hawthorns and Richardson this week shot favourite in the odds. But, following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Blackburn, he suggested onlookers should pay no attention to the rumourmill.

“I don’t think anyone should listen to rumours or anything else, other than how hard the lads worked,” Richardson said in the wake of the Latics’ latest win, which lifted them to a very respectable position of ninth.

Richardson was asked if the speculation surrounding his future would be a distraction to the job at hand, to which he replied: “You know me as a person, what do you think? Thank you very much.”

He boast a win record of 45 per cent from 110 matches in charge of Wigan.

Another Championship boss linked with The Hawthorns hotseat is Millwall chief Gary Rowett. Rowett, 48, has Millwall 14th in the second tier, eight places and six points above Albion. He also managed to finish one place above the Baggies’ dismal finish of 10th last season with unfancied Millwall.

Bromsgrove-born Rowett has previously been in charge of Burton, Blues, Derby and Stoke and it has been suggested he would be interested in a return to managing in the Midlands.