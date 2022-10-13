Gary Rowett focused on Millwall amid West Brom job links

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has been linked with the Albion hotseat

Former Blues and Stoke boss Rowett, 48, is reported to be of interest to Albion in their search to replace Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns.

It is understood Albion have not approached The Lions to speak to Rowett, but it has been suggested the Millwall boss is interested in the post.

It is thought, however, that Rowett is not on Albion's radar and does not fit the profile the club are searching for.

Millwall achieved a respectable ninth-placed finish last term. They are currently 15th, seven places and six points above Albion, and are due to welcome the Baggies on October 22.

“As a manager there is always some speculation and a lot of the times that speculation is unfounded or usually there is not really anything in it," Rowett told South London Press.

“For me it is exactly the same, I’ve had three years where all I concentrated on is trying to get Millwall in the top six after finishing eighth, 11th and ninth. That’s all my focus is on now. It’s very, very simple.

“I’ve got a very, very good relationship with John (Berylson), the owner, and Steve (Kavanagh, chief executive). That is my focus rather than listening to headlines or listening to speculation. It’s as simple as that.

“As far as I’m concerned I’m here. I’m here, concentrating on try to win games of football. As a manager you just have to focus on the things that are important, other things outside of that, with people speculating, 99 times out of 100 it is absolutely rubbish. That is it. If I speculated on every job or gave a direct answer on every job then that’s all I’d be talking about all week.

“My concentration isn’t going to change any time soon on the job in hand, which is trying to get this club in the top six.”

Rowett is currently 5/4 favourite for the new Albion role. Baggies hero Paul Robinson is on his coaching staff at The Den.

Leam Richardson, manager of second-tier Wigan, has slipped to 20/1 having distanced himself from the role.

Other managers fancied by the bookmakers are Carlos Corberan, Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder.