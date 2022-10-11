West Brom comment: Next boss is crucial - Lai and Gourlay cannot afford to get it wrong again

Guochuan Lai and Ron Gourlay at Albion's training ground in 2021 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Whoever chief executive Ron Gourlay replaces Steve Bruce with at The Hawthorns – signed off by owner Guochuan Lai – will inherit a squad far better than 22nd in the Championship, writes Lewis Cox.

But try telling that to Bruce, who failed to get a tune out of seasoned quality, whose persistent errors played a part in the former boss’s demise.

Albion simply cannot afford to be complacent with their perilous position in this division. Others have been complacent and haven’t been back in the second tier since.

Gourlay was very quick to make Bruce his man upon arrival back in February. The two had previous and the CEO was at pains to stress the experience of Bruce was needed.

The next appointment for the Baggies chief will define his tenure at The Hawthorns. Bruce was awarded a stay of execution, until yesterday, to address and turn around Albion’s alarming season.

Frustrated supporters alleged the chief executive did not want to ‘sack his mate’ and were at odds as how the manager’s time was allowed to plunge into deeper depths of despair.

There is no shortage of candidates available – in some part due to sacking season being very much under way – and one would assume there will be several applicants of note. This remains a club significantly lower than where it should be, with a squad that should be doing better in a league it aims to get out of.

And while ownership issues will surely be at the forefront of any interview, The Hawthorns remains an attractive place to work.

Gourlay is in charge of football decisions and thus will carry out the application and interview process, the dealings with agents and all the rest of it.

He does, at least, have time on his hands this week to assess the lay of the land and get an accurate picture of those managers who register an interest. That in itself is helpful, as opposed to a busy few days last week which factored in a midweek jaunt to Lancashire.

For Gourlay his reputation at Albion rests on getting the call right. There is still time, despite a disastrous first 13 games, to ensure this season is not another write-off. Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are the obvious example there.

Hawthorns banner protests calling for change in the Albion boardroom show the feelings of some towards those running the club.

If the new boss brings a turnaround of fortunes and success, then Albion’s chief executive will be rightly praised for his call and role in righting some of the wrongs.

The same cannot be said, though, for owner Lai. The Chinese businessman has a long way to go before he wins back any goodwill with The Hawthorns faithful.

Success on the pitch and a rapid rise up the Championship table may help anonymous owner Lai buy some breathing space from the chorus of jeers he has felt from the terraces.

But the reality is the man who bought Albion in 2016 will have to do so much more than rubber-stamp the appointment of a successful manager to heal his stricken relationship with Baggies supporters.

Underlying financial issues related to the club remain the owner’s biggest concern. It is certainly the biggest concern of fans. Latest club accounts published, back in the summer, revealed the £5million loan Lai took from the club. It, understandably to say the least, drew significant outcry among the fanbase.

While Bruce and the recruitment team were cutting the cloth accordingly, trying to compete and live within their means, that update came as a slap in the face for each and every supporter.