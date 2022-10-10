Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa pressure is on tonight

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard admits the heat is on when Villa visit Nottingham Forest tonight.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss is acutely aware of mounting frustration among supporters at a return of just eight points from the first eight Premier League matches but confident he can get his team climbing the table.

Forest sit bottom of the pile after five straight defeats and Gerrard said: “If you don’t get results fans demand and want, in this day and age, you are going to get reactions.

“Noise? Pressure? No problem. I’m very much aware of it and I am definitely no mug. I don’t hide under a rock or put myself in a shell. I puff my chest out. I accept every bit of it.

“I’ll accept it and I’ll keep doing everything I can to change that around for a better reaction. Am I confident I can do that? Yeah. I back myself that I can drive this team up the League and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News