West Brom boss Steve Bruce defends himself over row with angry fan

Steve Bruce speaks to Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The boss was filmed having a heated discussion with a passionate Albion fan next to the club’s coach on Wednesday after their 2-0 loss.

Baggies fans have been left frustrated with their side’s wretched run of form of late – which has seen them win one game in 12 and sit inside the Championship’s relegation zone.

They have lost three of their last four outings which has led to huge criticism of the Baggies boss and their chief executive Ron Gourlay from fans.

But Bruce boss defended his actions when he was confronted by the angry supporter and explained what happened in Lancashire.

“I went to placate someone who was shouting and bawling obscenities at us from a very short distance,” he said when asked about what happened.

“I got off the coach, as far as I can remember, to say I understand his frustrations.

“But that there’s no need to be shouting and bawling when there are kids around. I understand it, I get it. ‘Have a safe trip home’ was how I ended it to him. That was it as far as I’m concerned.”

Luton are the visitors to The Hawthorns today, which is set to be a huge game for Bruce in his tenure as Albion boss.