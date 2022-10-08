Aston Villa boss insists only win will do at Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard watches play during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa head into the match unbeaten in three but with Gerrard acknowledging there are still big improvements to be made.

Forest sit bottom of the Premier League having lost five straight, yet the mood around the City Ground shifted significantly yesterday when boss Steve Cooper was handed a new three-year deal.

Gerrard said: “We’ve given ourselves a platform to build on and five points is a better return than the previous games.

“But we don’t want to go unbeaten against Forest. We want to go to Forest and win. That’s the only focus. That’s the only gameplan in my mind.