Aston Villa's Leon Bailey facing fitness battle

The Jamaica international, who has started the last four Premier League games, is being monitored for a muscle injury.
Boss Steven Gerrard will also be forced into a change at the back with Ludwig Augustinsson set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain.
The Sweden international had replaced Lucas Digne at left-back for Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leeds, the latter suffering with a heel injury. Digne is set to be scanned again at the end of next week to determine when he might be able to resume training.
Veteran Ashley Yuong is likely to deputise at left-back during his absence with Matty Cash poised to return at right-back following a month out with a hamstring injury.