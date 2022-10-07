Aston Villa's Leon Bailey facing fitness battle

Premier League Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @Selhurst Park London 20-08-22 credit David Birt

The Jamaica international, who has started the last four Premier League games, is being monitored for a muscle injury.

Boss Steven Gerrard will also be forced into a change at the back with Ludwig Augustinsson set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Sweden international had replaced Lucas Digne at left-back for Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leeds, the latter suffering with a heel injury. Digne is set to be scanned again at the end of next week to determine when he might be able to resume training.