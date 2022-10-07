Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey facing fitness battle

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa forward Leon Bailey is facing a battle to be fit for Monday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Premier League Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @Selhurst Park London 20-08-22 credit David Birt
Premier League Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @Selhurst Park London 20-08-22 credit David Birt

The Jamaica international, who has started the last four Premier League games, is being monitored for a muscle injury.

Boss Steven Gerrard will also be forced into a change at the back with Ludwig Augustinsson set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Sweden international had replaced Lucas Digne at left-back for Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leeds, the latter suffering with a heel injury. Digne is set to be scanned again at the end of next week to determine when he might be able to resume training.

Veteran Ashley Yuong is likely to deputise at left-back during his absence with Matty Cash poised to return at right-back following a month out with a hamstring injury.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News