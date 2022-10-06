John McGinn calls on Aston Villa players to keep their cool

West Ham's Declan Rice (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn in action during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.

The skipper admits his team will be favourites to win at the City Ground, with the hosts sitting bottom of the table having lost their last five matches.

But McGinn knows the challenge won’t be easy against opponents desperate for a positive result, in what is the first top-flight meeting between the clubs since 1999.

He said: “It will be another hostile environment, another tough place to go but it is somewhere we will be favourites to go and win.

“On Sunday (at Leeds) we kept cool heads and didn’t get sucked in to anything the crowd or the opposition flung at us, so it is about staying cool, staying calm and hopefully taking our chances.”

Villa are unbeaten in three matches and have kept clean sheets in the last two but are struggling in attack, netting just six times in eight league games so far.

McGinn added: “We have started defending better, started getting clean sheets and stopped the rot a bit, that side of the pitch.

“Our focus now is to create better chances, become slicker and score a lot more goals.