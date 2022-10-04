Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins backed to silence doubters after Leeds blank

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) gets past Leeds United's Marc Roca during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Watkins missed several chances and has netted just once in eight Premier League appearances this season.

But centre-back Konsa believes the hard-working frontman plays an important role for the team and is confident the goals will come.

He said: “Ollie himself knows it was a frustrating game. He had chances in the first half and the second. He didn’t put them away but I am sure he will bounce back. As a team, he helps us a lot with his work rate.”

Konsa insists the 26-year-old is his own worst critic, adding: “Everyone can see, if you watch him closely, he gets frustrated with himself. But he brings a lot to our team. He’ll bounce back.”

The point at Leeds was Villa’s first on their travels this season but the post-match mood was one of frustration, after they failed to capitalise following Luis Sinisterra’s sending-off early in the second half.

Konsa added: It’s a difficult one. As defenders we are happy with the clean sheet but I think it is normal when a team goes down to 10 men, you always expect to win.

“That is the biggest frustration. The gaffer was happy with the point, especially at a ground like Elland Road.