West Brom must be in top eight by World Cup - Ally Robertson

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on September 17, 2022 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, down in 21st in the second tier, resume their league campaign following a two-week international break at home to Swansea tomorrow.

There are 10 fixtures across six weeks until football in the top two division pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bruce is under pressure to deliver an improve run of results beginning tomorrow to lift Albion, who are three points from 11th, clear of the mire.

“His aim right now will be to get into the top eight,” said Robertson. “Top six would be incredible, if we could win eight games or something like that.

“But if we can get from where we are now into the top half by the break then that would be fantastic.”

“I still think Brucie’s the manager,” added the former defender. “As long as we can get a couple of wins together then everything changes. It’s the same as Southgate, two years ago he was the best manager England have had, now it’s ‘you should get rid of him’.

“That is football, in football it’s your last five, six or seven games. Forget whatever went before, it’s your last games for how good your manager is.”

Albion managed just a single victory from their opening 10 league games leaving them outside the drop zone only on goal difference and sections of supporters calling for change.