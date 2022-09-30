Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins confident goals will come

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa striker Ollie Watkins is confident the goals will come but admits he may need to be more selfish.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Watkins has finished the last two seasons as the top scorer but has netted just once in seven Premier League appearances so far this term. The 26-year-old remains in good spirits ahead of the campaign restart at Leeds on Sunday.

He said: “I feel like I have been playing well. The No.1 thing is I always work hard.

“Maybe I need to be a little more selfish and shoot. I like to think I am a team player. It will come. I will score some goals and go from there. I just need to be patient.”

Reports in France have, meanwhile, claimed out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Sanson missed out on a deadline day loan move to Espanyol due to the late submission of paperwork.

The clubs had agreed to the switch but missed the deadline by 15 minutes.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

