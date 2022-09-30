Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins confident goals will come

Watkins has finished the last two seasons as the top scorer but has netted just once in seven Premier League appearances so far this term. The 26-year-old remains in good spirits ahead of the campaign restart at Leeds on Sunday.
He said: “I feel like I have been playing well. The No.1 thing is I always work hard.
“Maybe I need to be a little more selfish and shoot. I like to think I am a team player. It will come. I will score some goals and go from there. I just need to be patient.”
Reports in France have, meanwhile, claimed out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Sanson missed out on a deadline day loan move to Espanyol due to the late submission of paperwork.
The clubs had agreed to the switch but missed the deadline by 15 minutes.