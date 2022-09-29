Ludwig Augustinsson ready to grab Aston Villa chance

Aston Villa's Ludwig Augustinsson warming up before during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 28-year-old is yet to feature for Steven Gerrard’s team since joining on a season-long loan from Sevilla but could now get an opportunity, with first-choice left-back Lucas Digne expected to miss the next two matches through injury.

Augustinsson is returning to Bodymoor Heath after twice completing 90 minutes for Sweden during the international break.

When asked about Digne’s injury by the Swedish press, he replied: “It is clear that it opens up opportunities for others – and for me.

“But we will need all players this season if we are to get good results, there will be many games. Whether he (Digne) is injured or not, I think the chances will present themselves.”

Digne is expected to be sidelined until around the middle of next month with an ankle injury which forced him to pull out of the France squad.

Gerrard will also likely be without midfielder Boubacar Kamara until after the World Cup. That could open the door for deadline day signing from Wolves, Leander Dendoncker, to stake his claim for a regular place.