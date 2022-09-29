Goals galore in Shropshire Challenge Cup

The goals flew in across the county with Church Stretton, Gobowen Celtic and Hodnet leading the way.

Salop Leisure League Premier Division leaders followed up the previous weekend's 10-goal blast by putting eight without reply past Division One outfit Llanymynech.

Dean Richards led the way for the visitors with a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Matthew Cole, Jake Felstead, Alexander Ryder, James Hill and Harry Morris.

Gobowen Celtic matched that scoreline at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts as they eased into round two.

Goals coming from Lewis Jones took the goalscoring honours with a treble while Dan Lightwood struck twice.

Dave Hartshorn, Ben Carter and an own goal wrapped up a comfortable win for the hosts.

Hodnet returned to winning ways in style with an 8-1 triumph away to Wellington Amateurs Development.

Nick Parker and Dan Parker both bagged a brace, with Cameron Dourish, Connor Dunne, Harry Macdonald and Lewis Brown also scoring.

Jack Marston, Ryan Clarke, Josh Bull and James Byatt were on target for Ludlow in their 4-1 success away to Brown Clee.

Clee Hill United and Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution needed penalties to determine the outcome of their clash.

Liam Whitbread scored twice for Clee with Martin Mensah doubling up for Ercall as the tie ended 2-2 after extra-time.

And it was Clee Hill who held their nerve to triumph 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Dawley Town enjoyed a smooth ride into round two as they turned on the style at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Daniel Beddows, Kieran Buckley, Connor Crossley, Stuart Ellis, Jordan Jones and Samuel Ray Rigby were all on target in the hosts' 6-0 success.

An impressive first-half display powered Broseley to victory at Madeley Sports.

Broseley won 4-1 with all the goals arriving in he opening 45 minutes.

Asa Dean, Luke Gain and Adam Rotchell put Broseley 3-0 up before Shaun Davies cut the deficit. But Dean then added his second four minutes before half-time to wrap up the win.

Two goals from Tom Fallon and one from Ben Jones earned Allscott Heath a 3-0 win at AFC Bridgnorth Development.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development and Wem Town shared eight goals as their tie went to the penalty spot. Juniors then won 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Ellesmere Rangers Reserves also progressed on penalties, 4-3 against 1 Wellington Amateurs after their tie had ended 1-1.

Morda United and Bishops Castle Town both bagged 3-0 wins – Morda away to Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers and Bishops Castle at home to St Martins.

There was just one clash in the Salop Leisure League.