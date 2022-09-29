Bown bags four as Shifnal Town down AFC Telford United

During the game between Shifnal Town Ladies vs AFC Telford Women Played 25-09-2022 at The Acoustafoam Stadium Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography..

Rebecca-lee Bown scored four goals in the game as Shifnal were 4-1 up over their rivals going into half-time of the West Midlands Women’s League Division One North clash.

Hannah Canning scored Telford’s only goal and Jenna Boddison was the other name on the scoresheet for Shifnal in their big victory that saw them make it two wins from two.

Shrewsbury Town rammed in four goals with a clean sheet away from home away to Burton Albion in the West Midlands Premier.

Maddie Jones tucked away a shot for an early lead for Salop in the 15th minute before Shannon McShane made it two in the 25th minute with a driven shot from the edge of the box.

McShane grabbed her second of the game and Shrewsbury’s third in the 78th minute, scoring from the penalty spot, before Jones got her second to make it four for Town and maintain their 100 per cent record.

Salop striker Zoe Childs said after the game the team: “Controlled the game, pressed and held the ball well.”

Wem Town suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Barnsley in National One Midlands. The first goal for Barnsley came in the 20th minute from Emily Pierrepont and the South Yorkshire side took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Barnsley started the second half emphatically, scoring in the 46th minute as striker Nat Shaw volleyed home. Pierrepont added her second to make it 3-0, slotting calmly into the right side of the net before Shaw also grabbed her second to make it 4-0 and complete the misery for Wem.

The New Saints moved up to sixth in the Genero Adran Premier League with a 3-0 victory against Aberystwyth Town at Park Hall.

The first goal came in first-half stoppage time through Dani Staley before Chantelle Tear got the second goal on her debut just after the second half began.