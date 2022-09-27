Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey insists he must adapt to being marked man

The 21-year-old scored six goals from midfield last term and was crowned player’s player of the year.
But he experienced a slow start to the new campaign before improved showing against Manchester City and Southampton.
Ramsey netted the winner against the latter and believes opponents are going to treat him differently, now they are aware of his threat.
He explained: “Last season I was the surprise package. No-one really expected me to play the amount of games I did.
“This season I have played against every team, they know about me and have watched clips.
“In the long-run that is going to help me, if I am getting man-marked, or teams look to pressure me. That experience is going to help me develop.”