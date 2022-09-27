Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey insists he must adapt to being marked man

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson saves a shot from Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 21-year-old scored six goals from midfield last term and was crowned player’s player of the year.

But he experienced a slow start to the new campaign before improved showing against Manchester City and Southampton.

Ramsey netted the winner against the latter and believes opponents are going to treat him differently, now they are aware of his threat.

He explained: “Last season I was the surprise package. No-one really expected me to play the amount of games I did.

“This season I have played against every team, they know about me and have watched clips.