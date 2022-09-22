Steve Gerrard hoping for Aston Villa friendly

Steven Gerrard

Senior players who did not receive international call-ups have been granted time-off this week in order to mentally reset following a tough start to the campaign.

But the focus will quickly switch to the restart at Leeds on their return with the boss eager to build on last week’s 1-0 win over Southampton.

Tyrone Mings, Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins are among the players who will be at Bodymoor Heath during the international break.

Gerrard said: “We will put all we can into focusing about the next game. It will be tough but we should go there (to Leeds) with more confidence now.

“We haven’t got many about but the players have been under pressure, like myself. I want to let them breathe for a few days. We will come in and work hard in the middle of the international break.”