Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa assessing injured Lucas Digne

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa are assessing Lucas Digne after the left-back pulled out of the France squad with an ankle injury.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Digne, who received a late call-up due to an injury suffered by Theo Hernandez, was himself withdrawn yesterday morning. The 29-year-old has swelling on his right ankle from a knock sustained in Friday’s 1-0 win over Southampton and took the decision after consulting with the French team doctor.

He is the second Villa player to pull out of the France squad, with midfielder Boubacar Kamara unable to travel due to to the knee injury he suffered against the Saints.

Poland international Matty Cash has also stayed at Bodymoor Heath with a hamstring injury but is expected back for the resumption of Villa’s Premier League campaign away at Leeds on Sunday week.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News