Aston Villa assessing injured Lucas Digne

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Digne, who received a late call-up due to an injury suffered by Theo Hernandez, was himself withdrawn yesterday morning. The 29-year-old has swelling on his right ankle from a knock sustained in Friday’s 1-0 win over Southampton and took the decision after consulting with the French team doctor.

He is the second Villa player to pull out of the France squad, with midfielder Boubacar Kamara unable to travel due to to the knee injury he suffered against the Saints.