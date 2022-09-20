Steve Bruce expects brighter West Brom

Steve Bruce Head Coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Hawthorns boss has come under fire with his role as manager under severe scrutiny as the Baggies find themselves floundering down in 21st after 10 games of the Championship season.

Despite expectations to push in the race for promotion to the Premier League this season, Bruce's men entered the first international break of the season with just goal difference separating themselves from the relegation places.

Bruce has, however, seen his side lose just twice in 10 and has until the next run of games to salvage Albion's form. He believes the club can still get where they want to be under his guidance.

"Are we light on the ground at this moment in time?" Bruce asked. "Yes, but I think that in two, three weeks we'll have two or three up to speed which will certainly help the squad."

The Baggies boss is keen to bring recent exciting free transfer signing Tom Rogic, the creative midfielder who spent almost a decade enjoying success at Celtic, into the fold.

Rogic, 29, is working on his fitness during the fortnight break after a minimal pre-season without a club. Bruce, who endured a transfer deadline day disaster as loans for midfield duo Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate fell by the wayside at the 11th hour, is thought to be extremely encouraged by the prospect of Aussie Rogic's impact.

"For the two in particular in Rogic and Martin Kelly, who was deadline day signing, the big thing is getting up to speed," the boss continued.

"The lads have been gone three months and they haven't been fixed up.

"What we're trying to do is put work into them where we restrict the danger of injury, the last thing you want to do is throw somebody in and they get injured.

"They're having their only little pre-season to see where they are, but after the break I expect them to be in the squad, which will be big.

"Brandon (Thomas-Asante) has had a wonderful start, I'm pleased for him."

Albion were off yesterday as the country paid its respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch's funeral but the squad return to training today ready to put in the hard yards.

"We're like normal. We had Sunday and Monday (off), have a long weekend next weekend. Nothing changes, really," Bruce explained.