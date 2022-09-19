Norwich 1 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

David Button
Largely untroubled for the most part but almost beaten from the narrowest of angles by Gabriel Sara’s thunderbolt. Unlucky for equaliser.
Unfortunate 6
Darnell Furlong
Back in the side after two games out and had a tough task with Villa loan livewire Aaron Ramsey but did OK for most part. Steady.
Mixed 6
Dara O’Shea
Helped guide Townsend through new role and netted important opener. Cleared his lines when needed.
Goal 7
Conor Townsend
Surprising new position at heart of a back four and took to it like a duck to water. Assured, strong in air and on floor. Some key blocks.
Impressive 8
Erik Pieters
A highly impressive full debut from the Dutchman. He did all the easy things well and showed he was more than just steady. Encouraging.
Impact 8
Jayson Molumby
Continued his very good recent form. Runs himself into the ground and once more showed he can use the ball.
Tireless 7
Jake Livermore
The best performance from the Albion captain under Bruce. He did everything defensively and powered forward. Didn’t stop all game. Breaks from playing do him well.
Stand-out 8
Jed Wallace
His usual hard and aggressive running. Didn’t quite bring the usual creative edge he generally adds to games.
Busy 6
John Swift
A better performance than in recent weeks. Fine free-kick routine for opener. Improved after the break.
Assist 7
Grady Diangana
An injury doubt but he looked at his best here. Electric feet with silky skills. He had far too much for right-back Max Aarons.
Electric 8
Brandon Thomas-Asante
A full Baggies debut for the former Salford frontman and he played his role well. Often isolated, he handled several defenders and went close to a winner.
Energetic 6
Substitutes
Karlan Grant (for Thomas-Asante, 78) 6; Adam Reach (for Diangana, 88) One dangerous cross in the latter stages of the game. Matty Phillips (for Molumby, 90+2). Not used: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, Yokuslu.