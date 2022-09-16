Under-fire West Brom boss Steve Bruce aiming to put things right on road

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

The Baggies boss has led his side to just a single win from their opening nine Championship fixtures with pressure beginning to swirl following Wednesday’s disastrous home derby defeat to Blues.

A trip to the second-placed Canaries, managed by ex-Villa and Walsall boss Dean Smith, is next up for Albion before the two-week international break. A defeat could see Albion slip into the bottom four while victory would ease growing concerns.

“Always. That’s what football is,” Bruce said when asked if he was the man to turn around misfiring Albion.

“We’ve got another game tomorrow. A big one. For me, anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up.

“We’ve got a real game on our hands.”

The Canaries are second in the Championship having racked up six league wins on the spin.

Albion were subjected to boos from a frustrated Hawthorns crowd during the midweek derby disappointment. Bruce knows his side’s run of results this season is not good enough and realises better is required.